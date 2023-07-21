Global Oats Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Industry Report

Oats Global Market Global Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Oats Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the oats market size is predicted to reach $9.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The growth in the oats market is due to rising popularity and preference for healthy meals. Europe region is expected to hold the largest oats market share. Major players in the oats market include Blue Lake Milling, Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, B&G Foods, The Kellogg Company, Avena Foods Limited.

Oats Market Segments

• By Type: Whole, Steel Cut, Scottish, Regular Rolled, Quick Rolled, Instant, Other Types

• By Form: Flakes, Granules, Flour

• By Application: Bakery Products, Animal Feeds, Food Ingredients, Health Care, Cosmetic Products, Other Applications

• By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Specialty Retailers, Convenience Stores, Independent Retailers, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global oats market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oats are cereal grains grown from seed that is used in food preparation. It is a whole grain food that is used as an ideal breakfast ingredient. Oats are nutrient-rich grains that contain a high concentration of soluble fiber and dense nutrients.

