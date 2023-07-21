Healthcare Data Storage Market Size, Share And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032

Healthcare Data Storage Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Data Storage Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the healthcare data storage market size is predicted to reach $10.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.6%.

The growth in the healthcare data market is due to increase in the volume of digital data storage in healthcare organizations. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare data storage market share. Major players in the healthcare data management industry include Dell, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Pure Storage Inc.

Healthcare Data Storage Market Segments

• By Type: Magnetic Storage, Flash Storage, Solid- State Storage

• By Architecture: Block Storage, File Storage, Object Storage

• By Deployment: On-Premise Solutions, Remote Solutions, Hybrid Solutions

• By End User: Pharmaceutical, Hospitals, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global healthcare data storage market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The healthcare data storage provides data storage solutions and applications to store medical records. Data storage records are a medium to retain data via computers or other devices. The most common types of data storage are file storage, block storage, and object storage, each of which is suitable for a specific purpose. The data storage is used by the healthcare sector for patient records, electronic medical records (EMR) and backups, radiological images, insurance claims, and office documents. The data storage solutions are also used by healthcare companies to store data about manufacturing products and their processes.

