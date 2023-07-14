Dr. Julia Greenspan, ND is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
I'm grateful to accept the Women's Choice Award Best Doctors for exceeding the expectations of care. This recognition celebrates my personal achievements and the strength of women in healthcare.”AMHERST, NH, USA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
Dr. Greenspan has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Greenspan strives to enhance his patients’ quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results. Dr. Julia Greenspan has been a naturopathic doctor for over fifteen years and author of the book “Rising Above Lyme Disease.” Her focus in tick-borne disease stems from living in the New England area, one of the most infested areas with infected ticks.
Dr. Greenspan shares her enthusiasm by stating, "I'm grateful to accept the Women's Choice Award Best Doctors for exceeding the expectations of care. This recognition celebrates my personal achievements and the strength of women in healthcare. I'm grateful for the trust my patients place in me as well as the support of my colleagues and staff. My goal from day one has been to meet the needs of my patient's by providing individualized healthcare using my skills as an integrative medicine provider to interweave different philosophies to address the unique needs of each patient. I love practicing medicine and look forward to many years of service in a time when we need creative thinkers in medicine more than ever."
Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household, and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
Dr. Julia Greenspan also specializes in mold biotoxin illness and PANDAS/PANS as well as detoxification protocols for heavy metals, and other chemicals. When working with multisystemic chronic illnesses she commonly works with symptoms of hormone imbalance, autoimmune disease, fibromyalgia, post-traumatic stress disorders, chronic fatigue, mental focus, and digestive imbalances. She earned her doctorate from the National University of Natural Medicine in 2006. Dr. Greenspan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Portland State University in Portland, Oregon. Visit https://greenhousemedicine.com/our-team/dr-julia-greenspan-nd/ to learn more.
ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
