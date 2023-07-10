Lion's Gate Spiritual Retreat Event Boosts Intuitive Development and Phisiological Healing
Holiday Valley is hosting this year's Lion's Gate Spiritual retreat; led by Suzy Woo, alternative medicine expert. Ticketing closes July 30.
If you want to witness miracles, book your seat today. Don't miss this one!”ELLICOTTVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lion's Gate Spiritual Retreat is a powerful weekend for personal transformation, providing a safe, supportive environment for people to explore their spirituality, develop their intuition, and receive substantial energy healing.
— Suzy Woo
The retreat is designed to help people shed childhood and/or societal conditioning, and live empowered, conscious lives. Additionally, it gives participants exposure to a considerable variety of high-end healing tools.
The "Lion's Gate" refers to a 10-day window of time when the brightest star, Sirius lines up with the earth, and with the sun, which is traversing the constellation Leo (the lion). Further, these 3 points align with the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt. It is believed that during the Lion's Gate portal activation, one is far more sensitive to receive insights, spiritual guidance and soul level connections. The energies peak on August 8th, or 8/8 and is active 5 days prior and post.
The Lion's Gate Spiritual Retreat is taking place August 11-13, at Holiday Valley Resort. It is organized and facilitated by Suzy Woo, a spiritual healer and instructor based in Ellicottville. Tickets are available through July 30 at https://www.suzy-woo.com/lions-gate-spiritual-retreat
Over $20k in spiritual tools will be on hand for participants to learn about, interact with, and experience in action. Included are sound healing tools like gongs, quartz singing bowls, energy tuning forks, and a large Tibetan singing bowl that one can stand inside. There are crystals and crystal carvings such as Ms. Woo's 49-pound quartz skull carving, Titus; carvings from the world's grand master carver Leandro deSouza. One can sit under a gridded large copper meditation pyramid, feel tensor ring technology, and angel-frequency tools and have their aura measured.
There will be a cacao ceremony (drinking chocolate), sound healing, quantum healing and guided meditations to help participants meet their spirit guides, to heal inner child wounds, and dissolve negative thought patterns stemming from childhood. During the weekend, participants will experiment with intention-healing, the power of the breath, the power of thoughts and self-realization, and will learn methods to take one's power back, shield one's energy field, and how to heal one's self.
Past participants have ranged in age from 17 to 72, from all walks of life. No prior experience or knowledge is necessary. It is a co-ed event.
"Some drove over a thousand miles to attend," Woo says. "We see people heal right in front of our eyes. Everybody has life-changing experiences. People come for different reasons. Some are seeking deeper understanding. Many walk in heavy, sad, or in pain and they leave feeling free, empowered, happy, hopeful, excited, pain-free and light. This is where the black sheeps of the family can find their tribe. New friendships are made. It's such a powerful event, it's the pinnacle point of my entire year!"
Seating is limited to keep the event intimate. Ticket sales will close July 30. If you want to witness miracles, book your seat today. Don't miss this one!
For more information on the retreat and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.suzy-woo.com/lions-gate-spiritual-retreat
