Five Doctors from FemCare OB-GYN in Miami, Florida to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award

Five Doctors from FemCare OB-GYN in Miami, Florida are Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
FemCare OB-GYN is proud to announce that five of their doctors, Jason S. James, MD, FACOG, Geoffrey N. James, MD, Karen Salazar Valdes, MD, FACOG, SANE, Jila Senemar, MD, FACOG, and Ingrid Paredes, MD, FACOG have earned the 2023 Women's Choice Award Best Doctors designation, demonstrating a strong commitment to patients.
The Women’s Choice Award is a national organization that recognizes healthcare providers who demonstrate exceptional service and a commitment to empowering women to make informed healthcare choices. This prestigious award is given to healthcare providers who have achieved outstanding patient satisfaction ratings, and who meet the highest standards for clinical excellence.
As recipients of the Women’s Choice Award, Jason S. James, MD, FACOG, Geoffrey N. James, MD, Karen Salazar Valdes, MD, FACOG, SANE, Jila Senemar, MD, FACOG, and Ingrid Paredes, MD, FACOG have demonstrated a deep commitment to their patients and a dedication to providing the highest level of care. They strive to enhance their patients’ quality of life by providing individualized care for optimal results.
"At FemCare OB-GYN, we are committed to providing the highest level of care for our patients, and we are honored to have five of our doctors recognized with this prestigious award," said Dr. Jason James. "Our doctors are dedicated professionals who go above and beyond for their patients. We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional care to women in our community."
Congratulations to Jason S. James, MD, FACOG, Geoffrey N. James, MD, Karen Salazar Valdes, MD, FACOG, SANE, Jila Senemar, MD, FACOG on this well-deserved recognition. Their commitment to their patients and their dedication to providing exceptional care are an inspiration to us all.
Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household, and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
https://www.toplinemd.com/femcare-obgyn/
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
