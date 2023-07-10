Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market is slated to reach US$ 822.4 Million, rising at a CAGR of 3.7% by forecast period 2033 end | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United Kingdom emerged as a significant player in the desiccant dehumidifiers industry, with a projected CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The increasing awareness of indoor air quality and the need for moisture control in residential, commercial, and industrial settings is driving the demand for desiccant dehumidifiers

According to forecasts, the market for desiccant dehumidifiers will be worth US$ 573.4 million in 2023 and US$ 822.4 million in 2033. Sales in the desiccant dehumidifiers market are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the projection period. Emerging markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are anticipated to present significant growth opportunities, despite the fact that established markets like North America and Europe currently dominate the industry.



With different industries requiring specific humidity levels and operating conditions, there is a growing trend towards customized and specialized desiccant dehumidifiers. Manufacturers that offer tailored solutions for niche applications, such as pharmaceuticals, food processing, and museums, can tap into these untapped markets. As energy conservation becomes a key concern, there is a rising demand for energy-efficient desiccant dehumidifiers. Manufacturers focusing on developing advanced technologies, such as regenerative heat exchangers and heat recovery systems, can capitalize on this trend and cater to environmentally conscious customers.

The integration of smart technology and IoT capabilities in desiccant dehumidifiers is gaining traction. Remote monitoring, control, and predictive maintenance features offer convenience and improved efficiency. Manufacturers that invest in smart solutions can differentiate themselves and cater to the growing demand for connected devices. The demand for temporary moisture control solutions in construction sites, events, and disaster recovery situations is creating opportunities for rental and leasing services in the desiccant dehumidifiers market.

Key Takeaways are:

As of 2022, the desiccant dehumidifiers market was valued at US$ 548.7 million

From 2018 to 2022, a CAGR of 4.8% was registered with regard to desiccant dehumidifiers demand.

By product type, sales of desiccant rotor dehumidifiers will likely increase at a 3.5% CAGR.

Commercial applications of desiccant dehumidifiers are expected to rise at a 3.4% CAGR until 2033.

United States to be an opportunistic market, expected to total a valuation of US$ 138 million by 2033.

United Kingdom is expected to yield absolute dollar growth worth US$ 8.9 million from 2023 to 2033.

China, Japan, and South Korea to register CAGRs of 3.6%, 3.5%, and 3.2% respectively.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the manufacturing of desiccant dehumidifiers are revolutionizing the market through several innovative approaches. Firstly, they are investing in research and development to develop advanced desiccant technologies that offer higher efficiency and energy savings. This includes the use of innovative desiccant materials and designs, such as hybrid and rotors with enhanced moisture absorption capabilities.

Secondly, key players are integrating smart technology and IoT capabilities into their dehumidifiers, allowing for remote monitoring, control, and predictive maintenance. This improves operational efficiency and enhances user experience. Lastly, manufacturers are focusing on sustainable manufacturing practices by using eco-friendly materials, optimizing energy consumption, and implementing recycling programs.

Key Players in the Market

Alfa Laval AB

EcoAir

Felicity Machines Pvt., Ltd.

NCI, Inc.

Munters AB

Major Segmentation are:

By Product Type:

Desiccant Rotor Dehumidifiers

Desiccant Wheel Dehumidifiers

Desiccant Cartridge Dehumidifiers

Desiccant Packet Dehumidifiers

By Application:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Warehousing and Storage

Data Centers

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa





