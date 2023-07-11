Chimera Productions Stages Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons in Princeton, NJ

Chimera Productions Play in Princeton NJ - Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons

Chimera Productions is back for season 15. New Jersey's fiercely independent theater company stages Sam Steiner Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons July 19-22.

PRINCETON, NJ, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey-based theater company Chimera Productions is proud to present its 15th production, Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons by Sam Steiner, in Princeton, New Jersey on July 19, 20, 21, and 22, 2023. The play, presented in the intimate 60-seat theater inside Princeton’s Paul Robeson Center for the Arts at the Arts Council of Princeton, is a witty, satirical play that offers a constant balancing act between political parable and classic love story, with a dash of the absurd to keep you on your toes. It’s an insightful look into our modern lives and how a single word—or five—can change everything. Chimera Productions is returning to the stage with its first play since 2019.

Longtime friends and collaborators Jeffrey Alan Davis, a high school drama teacher, and Drew Griffiths, a playwright, actor, and author, are the founders of Chimera Productions. Both are especially looking forward to bringing this stirring play to the stage alongside a talented cast of on-the-rise actors.

“It’s thrilling to be back in the theater after a three-year hiatus for Chimera’s 15th season. When the Covid pandemic began, we knew we had to press pause, but we didn’t realize how hard it would be and how much we missed the process of crafting our brand of independent theater. Now, with rehearsals in full swing, a witty, challenging, and powerful script, two talented young actors, and our old friends at the Arts Council of Princeton supporting us, all that's left is the audience. We can't wait for them to take their seats and enjoy what we do best for another 15 years!” said Griffiths.

The pair are committed to keeping theater affordable, with tickets available for as little as $15, comparable to a movie ticket, thereby opening the art form to a wide range of audiences.

This production of Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons stars Diana Moldanado and Elijah Davis. Moldonado is a recent graduate of Montclair State University with a BFA in Acting and most recently worked on TRACK by Angel J. Rivas, directed by Dennis Oliveira at Villagers Theatre in Somerset, New Jersey. Davis is a student at Montclair State University (class of 2025) and has appeared in five University plays.

Tickets will be available at the door starting at 7:30 p.m. each night of the performance for $20 ($15 for Students/Seniors and ACP members), via cash, Venmo or PayPal, or can be purchased in advance via Chimera Productions’ Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, which runs through July 17 (https://igg.me/at/lemonsplay).

About Chimera Productions:

Chimera Productions is a fiercely independent theater founded by artists Jeffrey Alan Davis and Drew Griffiths with the single mission to produce plays that would not only challenge the players on stage but the audience as well. Chimera focuses on work with strong central themes that challenge conventional norms and provokes discussion while exploring the powerful bond between artist and audience. Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons is their 15th production at the Arts Council of Princeton. Past performances include Constellations, The Other Place, Dead Man’s Cell Phone, On An Average Day, Bottle Factory, Love Song, After Ashley and Never Swim Alone. Past performances featured Rafael J. Silva (Fox’s 9-1-1 Lone Star), Michelle Wood (Proof - Open Arts PAC), Janet Quartarone (Shakespeare 70), David Sullivan and other national and regional talent.

The company’s goal is to only produce work that is interesting, enlightening, and not often seen; to explore the power of theater, and the bond between artist and live audience. Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons is their 15th production at the Arts Council of Princeton.