7 Reasons Why Shipping Containers Can Be The Best Way To Grow Hemp or Cannabis
ACTX says its GrowPods can outperform virtually every other type of cultivation
Advanced Container Technologies (OTCMKTS:ACTX)TULSA, OK, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. (Ticker: ACTX), announced its GrowPods – uniquely designed controlled environment farms built into specially outfitted shipping containers, can help growers achieve better outcomes with more robust harvests.
Here are 7 reasons why every hemp or cannabis grower should consider using GrowPods for their cultivation:
Increased Production: GrowPods can out-produce traditional methods of farming, and with precise control of the environment, growers can fine-tune the atmosphere for optimum conditions, thereby producing a healthier, more robust crop.
Accessibility: As a “turnkey” solution, GrowPods are perfect for both new and experienced operators. The set-up process is quick, easy, and requires limited resources.
Flexibility: GrowPods allow greater flexibility in selecting a suitable location, whether it be in an urban or rural setting. The compatibility and portability of shipping containers also makes transportation and re-location easier and more cost-effective.
Environmentally Conscious: GrowPods recycle their own water, using up to 90 percent less water than a typical 1.5 acre land farm. Local production also eliminates the long travel distances that are often necessary for suppliers to transport goods to market.
Reduce the Risk of Crop Failure: GrowPods provide healthier, better-controlled environments, making them more resilient to pests, mold, mildew, and disease. However, if contamination occurs, it is compartmentalized to one area. Since the contaminated cannabis can be isolated without spoiling other crops, the amount of loss in product is significantly less than that often seen in open greenhouse facilities.
Space and Reduced Facility Costs: Cannabis cultivation requires substantial growing space. However, there are significant costs associated with acquiring and maintaining suitable premises to cultivate cannabis. Even where a start-up cannabis company finds a suitable premises, many building owners are reluctant to rent out space that is being used for cannabis. GrowPods provide an effective solution to these challenges and make it easier for companies to increase production, as the units may be stacked on top of one another, allowing a company to increase its growing and processing capabilities without the need for more space.
Security: Cannabis cultivation, production, and processing has a need for heightened security. GrowPods provide exceptional security to meet those needs. Additionally the entire system is monitored and can be remotely managed 24/7.
