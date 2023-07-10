Natarajan – gifted strategist & transformation ninja – joins Atlas as Chief Product Officer

Sundaram Natarajan named Chief Product Officer for Atlas Systems

GEP, Cognizant veteran brings rich experience in innovative product offerings, seamless implementation

EAST BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital transformation expert Sundaram Natarajan – who has led breakthrough product roll-outs and relaunches for global tech leaders – has joined Atlas Systems as Chief Product Officer. He will shape the development of a suite of products that speak directly to clients’ immediate and emerging needs, from AI and cloud to TPRM and health plan provider directories.

Natarajan combines a proven ability in strategic product innovation with hands-on skills in real-world implementation and cross-functional collaboration. At GEP, Natarajan led large-scale digital transformation programs in Procurement and Supply Chain for key global customers. He co-innovated an AI-based guided buying platform and acted as a Business Partner in the development of a new Low Code platform for GEP’s SMART initiative.

At Cognizant, Natarajan played a key role in ongoing product innovation with client Dun & Bradstreet (D&B). He identified the Small Business Financial Exchange (SBFE) as a potential line of business for D&B and worked with the company’s Sales and Product teams, as well as SBFE executives, to build and implement the SBFE platform.

Natarajan also developed and owned the SBFE product rollout planning for the US and global markets across multiple platforms and applications, as well as successfully delivering SBFE platform and products for multiple global markets integrating with a variety of applications.

“We are thrilled to bring a product leader with Sundaram’s vision and ambition to Atlas,” said Venugopala Chalama, CEO of Atlas Systems. “He has shown a remarkable capacity for bringing large-scale innovations to life in very practical, often challenging settings. As clients continue to seek support and guidance in making their operations efficient and future-safe, we will be a step ahead – giving them the services they need to put AI, cloud and other tools to work for them today and tomorrow.”

Natarajan, who lives in Texas, holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from the University of Madras and a Master’s in Computer Software Engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani.

About Atlas Systems

With offices in the US and India, Atlas Systems is a trusted partner helping companies on their digital transformation journeys – expanding their capabilities and delivering added value. Leveraging innovative technologies, such as AI and Cloud, Atlas works closely with clients to provide technology solutions that seamlessly enhance in-house teams and systems.

To learn more, go to www.atlassystems.com.



