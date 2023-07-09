SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. - CRL

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (“Charles River” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CRL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Charles River and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 22, 2023, Charles River disclosed receipt of a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice regarding an investigation of the Company’s allegedly illegal transport of primates for research purposes. Charles River stated that it would voluntarily stop importing primates from Cambodia and acknowledged that the investigations and its suspension of imports would negatively impact its business.

On this news, Charles River’s stock price fell $24.51 per share, or 10.06%, to close at $219.09 per share on February 22, 2023.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com .