Tolentino honors military reserve force's vital role in nation-building

MANILA - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino recognized the vital role of the country's military reserve force in nation-building amidst the evolving daily challenges it faced in the last eight decades.

"Batid natin at nasasaksihan araw-araw ang mga hamon at pagsubok na ating kinakaharap bilang isang bansa. Ang mga banta sa seguridad at kapayapaan ay patuloy na nagbabadya, at dahil dito, ang ating tungkulin bilang mga laang kawal ay higit na mahalaga. Sa bawat sandali ng paglilingkod, tayo ay nahaharap sa iba't ibang mga hamon at krisis. Maaaring ito ay mga kalamidad o kaguluhan sa ating mga komunidad," Tolentino, vice-chairman of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security said in a speech on Saturday.

The senator made the remarks during the 85th Midyear National Convention of the Reserve Officers Legion of the Philippines which was held inside the Veterans of World War II Convention Center in Taguig City.

Being a reserved Brigadier General in the Army Reserve Command (ARESCOM) himself, Tolentino was proud of the contributions and sacrifices made by the country's reservists especially during times of crisis and calamity.

"Kayo po ang nagiging bantayog ng ating mga prinsipyong demokratiko, at buong pusong nagsusumikap upang mapanatiling ligtas at payapa ang ating bayan," the senator stressed,

A true-blooded patriot, Senator Tolentino recently authored the mandatory imposition of the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) for students in the tertiary level. The senator also advocates for the strengthening of existing ROTC units through the ROTC Games, in partnership with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).