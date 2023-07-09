SwapACar.io has launched a new social media platform called SwapPortal.io that caters to buyers and sellers
This platform allows car enthusiasts to arrange races and car meets while conversing about their vehicles.EAST ISLIP, NY, USA, July 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SwapACar.io, a pioneering online platform, today announced the launch of its innovative auto-selling service. This groundbreaking platform is designed to empower car sellers, particularly those struggling with loan payments, enabling them to act as lenders and set their own down payment and monthly payment conditions.
Welcome to the world of SwapPortal.io, an online platform that caters to the needs of car enthusiasts. Our platform, which is a sister site to Swapacar.io, offers a unique opportunity for car lovers to connect with one another, share their experiences, and post blogs.
At SwapPortal, we have incorporated exciting features that allow you to create car meets, host private events, hold races, compete for jackpots, and be the best car group in your community. With this platform, you can challenge other car meet leaders and members to live battles and on the streets, giving you the ultimate car experience.
Our platform is designed to maintain authenticity, and as such, we verify car ownership by providing a virtual card with your name, age, and all the cars you own. This information is vital, as it helps you to join or exchange information with other car enthusiasts. You can list modifications, horsepower, post pictures, messages, create events, checkpoints, and compete for special badges to show off your clan. Additionally, you can customize your profile with music to give yourself a unique experience
SwapACar.io CEO is Joel Junior Cineas, a 23-year-old college student and seasoned manager of his family's oil company.
Cineas developed SwapACar to assist individuals facing financial difficulties, such as job loss or struggles with car payments. The platform is a response to the alarming number of car repossessions in the United States, which currently stands at over 2.2 million vehicles per year.
"SwapACar.io is here to empower millions of Americans to take control of their auto vehicles and overcome these issues," said Cineas. "Our platform allows people with paid-off cars or those with car loans to act as a banker and charge down payments and monthly payment terms similar to those of a conventional bank loan."
The platform's patent-pending feature allows sellers to list their vehicles with ease, regardless of their payment status. Whether a vehicle is paid off, the owner is behind on loans or the vehicle is financed, SwapACar.io provides a solution. Sellers can create a lien term of up to 75 months if their car is already paid off, and they have the power to charge customers monthly payments and a down payment to get them into the vehicle.
SwapACar.io is also excited to offer clients one month's car note in advance when they ship their vehicle to the SwapACar.io dealership and have a new customer pay the down payment. To access the dealership, clients must have a membership and a special SwapCard.
"We are committed to providing our customers with a stress-free and enjoyable car-buying experience," Cineas added.
"You can purchase a vehicle with no credit score needed since you are helping others who are behind on a loan or looking to sell it. As long as you can afford it, we make it possible for you to purchase your dream vehicle."
For more information, visit swapacar.io, follow the company on Instagram or call 833-792-7462.
