Matchbox Twenty To Headline Charity Pros “Hurricane Heroes” All-Star Concert

Hurricane Heroes Concert

Hurricane Ian One-Year Anniversary Event to Benefit SWFL Musicians

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the first anniversary of the devastation of Hurricane Ian approaches, the Charity Pros are announcing their “Hurricane Heroes” All-star Concert event on October 7, 2023, at Hammond Stadium in Ft. Myers, FL. The massive storm destroyed over 5000 homes, wiped out hundreds of businesses, including over 30 Live Music Venues, and severely damaged tens of thousands of homes.

Internationally acclaimed Rock Band Matchbox Twenty will headline the event bringing their decades of smash hits that have dominated the radio airwaves and charts, garnering multiple Grammy Award nominations, producing billions of streams, and selling over 40 million records.

Special guest, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, and four-time Grammy winner Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles for over 27 years, will also be taking the stage. The Co-writer of “Hotel California” will perform all his greatest hits.

“This event will bring the community together to help honor Heroes of Hurricane Ian,” says Megan Maloney, founder of The Charity Pros. “In addition to the heroism of our brave first responders saving the lives of thousands of people and animals, there are so many incredible stories of regular folks, unsung Heroes, that have exhibited incredible acts of humanity, kindness, and generosity over this past year,” explains Megan.

SWFL Rock band Red Hannah will kick off their All-star set, featuring special appearances by local professional musicians Matty Jollie, Sheena Brook, and more surprises. Proceeds from this special event will help support Music Alive SWFL, the Tabarrini Children’s Outreach Foundation, and the Charity Pros “Megan’s Wish” program.

“You don’t want to miss this incredible show; it will be a very special tribute to many that have sacrificed and suffered from this storm,” says Brad Maloney, VP of Operations and Events for The Charity Pros. “It has been many years since there has been a concert on the field at Hammond Stadium; we are very proud to be working together with the Mighty Mussels organization and Lee County Parks and Recreation to bring this show to the community for a great cause.”

Sponsorship and VIP donor opportunities are available now at www.thecharitypros.org

Concert Ticket Pre-sale begins July 18 at 10 am for Charity Pro donors.

General public Ticket Sales will begin July 19 at 10 am est.

For Tickets and more information, go to www.thecharitypros.org