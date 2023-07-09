Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Puck Drops at The Brick Invitational Championship Game with Special NHL Star Appearance

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, July 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:   Prepare for a thrilling final as the 34th Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament comes to a close today! This year's tournament has been a triumph, with over 260 talented athletes tearing up the ice over the past week.
     
    At 9 a.m. MT today, Brickley’s Showdown, an all-star game featuring Canada vs. the United States, will be taking place.
     
    Next up, make sure to join the action at 12 p.m. MT as the Montreal Canadians and Team Minnesota battle for the championship cup. Nik Antropov, former NHL centre and IIHF World Champion, will be presenting the tournament trophies.
     
    For all tournament updates, including up-to-date standings, game results and the live stream, visit www.brickhockey.ca.
     
    The Brick Invitational has become one of the preeminent minor hockey tournaments around the world, with thousands of tournament players going on to play in the junior, college, university and professional ranks all over the world.
     
WHEN:   Sunday, July 9, 2023
     
    Brickley’s Showdown begins at 9 a.m.
     
    Championship final begins at 12 p.m., media should arrive by 11:45 a.m. for puck drop
     
WHERE:   Ice Palace at West Edmonton Mall
    170 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5T 4J2
     

Media Contact:
Kelsey Wilson
Brookline Public Relations Inc.
403-471-1284
kwilson@brooklinepr.com


