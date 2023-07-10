Local Resident Honored for Exemplary Restoration Work in 18th and 19th Century Homes
How one gal's love for art and history is breathing new life into 18th and 19th century homes across AmericaDAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable display of dedication and craftsmanship, Karleen Pilla, a member of the Oakwood community, has been recognized for her outstanding efforts in restoring and preserving historic elements in 18th and 19th century homes. Pilla’s unwavering commitment to conserving our rich architectural heritage has garnered admiration from both residents and preservation enthusiasts alike. With an immense passion for history and a keen eye for detail, Karleen Pilla has become a beacon of hope for the preservation of our region's cultural legacy.
Most recently, she has undertaken numerous restoration projects at the infamous Furnas Homestead in Vandalia, breathing new life into aging structures, returning them to their original charm and character. “I showed her a photo from a book and she just ran with it…..it is over-the-top gorgeous!”, says Roger Bailey, current owner of the Furnas home. From meticulously recreating the tiger maple staircase to continuing stone and brick appearances through paint, Pilla has showcased unparalleled expertise in her craft. Bailey plans to recognize her later this month at a dinner hosted in her honor.
“There is nothing like restoring a home to its former glory”, says Pilla, who has hopes of restoring elements in some of the most famous period homes across the country. With her unwavering commitment to historical accuracy, extensive research, consultation with experts, and utilization of traditional techniques and materials, Karleen Pilla may truly see her dream realized. According to Pilla, “Each restoration project brings me closer to understanding the stories embedded within the walls of these historic homes and the people who lived there." Through her skillful restoration work, she has not only conserved architectural masterpieces but also created immersive experiences for future generations to appreciate and learn.
