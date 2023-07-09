DCI ASSISTS WITH OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN COUNCIL BLUFFS

July 8, 2023

Council Bluffs, IOWA - This is not a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. It is being distributed on behalf of the Omaha Police Department as a result of the Division of Criminal Investigation's participation in this investigation.

The Omaha Police Department together with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Council Bluffs Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are working on various aspects of today’s incidents involving Matthew Briggs, 41. These incidents occurred in multiple local and state jurisdictions in Nebraska and Iowa.

Omaha Police responded to a southwest Omaha residence shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday for a report of a domestic violence assault. It was learned that Mr. Briggs had physically assaulted an adult female after forcing entry into her residence. The female was able to run from the residence and call 911 from a separate location. Mr. Briggs left the residence prior to officers arriving.

Through the investigation, it was learned that Mr. Briggs attempted to drive his 2005 red Buick Century sedan through the garage door of another southwest Omaha residence. He was unsuccessful at gaining entry. This occurred minutes after the above assault at the previous residence. Mr. Briggs would leave this residence and return a second time around 6:20 a.m. where he again drove into the garage door, this time gaining entry into the residence. The female resident was not home at the time of these incidents. Mr. Briggs shot at a neighbor attempting to check on him as he was leaving the residence. 911 was called shortly after.

Information was then provided to Omaha Police that led officers to 9927 Essex Drive shortly before 7 a.m. for a well-being check of the resident. Officers saw forced entry into this residence once they arrived. During a safety search of the house, they located Steven Donsbach, 52, inside who appeared to have been shot to death. Based on the information provided to Omaha Police and evidence uncovered during the homicide investigation, Mr. Briggs was a person of interest in this incident. Omaha Police immediately began to search for Mr. Briggs using multiple investigative resources and law enforcement personnel.

At approximately 1 p.m., the public and local media were notified of the need to locate Mr. Briggs and his car after those investigative resources yielded no positive results. A citizen contacted 911 advising they located a red Buick sedan at Mandan Park near 6000 S 13th Street. Officers were able to confirm the car belonged to Mr. Briggs and it was found unoccupied. A search of the area using multiple OPD investigative units was conducted that included the Air Support Unit and K9 Unit.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., OPD was notified through 911 that there was a carjacking that just occurred south of Mandan Park in Sarpy County. The suspect description matched that of Mr. Briggs. The car that was taken was a blue Toyota Camry. Officers quickly located the car and a pursuit was declared. ABLE 1 also assisted with the pursuit. The pursuit crossed into Iowa and resulted in an officer involved shooting incident near College Road and Valley View Drive. An Omaha Police Officer and Council Bluffs Police Officer discharged their service weapons resulting in Mr. Briggs being shot inside the Toyota. Officers immediately provided medical aid to Mr. Briggs. He was then taken to Nebraska Medicine by medics where he died. Two firearms were located in the stolen car Mr. Briggs was driving.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting the investigation into the officer involved shooting of Mr. Briggs. The two involved officers from Omaha and Council Bluffs have been placed on paid administrative leave per department policies. Both officers will be interviewed at a later date by DCI investigators.

The investigation will be reviewed by the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office at its conclusion.

We’d like to thank the various Iowa and Nebraska law enforcement agencies and the public for their assistance in this investigation.

An updated news release will be provided by the Omaha Police Department Public Information Office related to the OPD investigations as more information becomes available.