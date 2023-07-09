Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson

CANADA, September 7 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, ahead of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12, 2023.
Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated Canada’s strong support for Sweden’s accession to NATO. The leaders discussed the path forward, agreed to stay in close contact, and looked forward to seeing each other in Vilnius next week.
