Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 500 Block of K Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in the 500 block of K Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:00 am, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.