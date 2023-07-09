Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1900 16th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the 1900 16th Street, Southeast.

Around midnight, a United States Park Police officer was in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road SE when he heard sounds of gunshots. He then saw a person firing multiple shots into the 1900 block of 16th Street SE. The Park Police Officer ordered the person to drop the weapon and they complied. The firearm was recovered on the scene. It was determined that this individual sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Investigation at the scene by Sixth District detectives suggested an exchange of gunfire between the above-mentioned victim and an unknown suspect who fled the scene. As a result, the victim was placed under arrest.

On Thursday, July 6, 2023, 32-year-old Alanders Pryor, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.