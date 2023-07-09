Vietjet offers free travel insurance on all flights

VIETNAM, July 9 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet will offer free Sky Care comprehensive travel insurance on all domestic and international flights for all passengers of all ticket classes to bring them a happy and safe flying experience.

According to Vietjet, passengers will have benefits including reimbursement of medical expenses incurred due to accidents or illnesses (including COVID-19), flight-related problems (including flight delays, baggage delays, baggage loss or damage, and lost travel documents), and Global Travel and Medical Support Services 24/7.

It said passengers who successfully purchase tickets and fly any flight will automatically get Sky Care travel insurance. It applies to all ticket classes including Eco, Deluxe, SkyBoss, and Business. Passengers can look up the insurance certificate information after 24 hours from the time of completing their flight at https://vietjetair.hdinsurance.com.vn/search-insurance-policy.hdi or call the hotline: (+84) 1900 068 898.

Last week, Vietjet announced to increase the frequency of its direct flights to Australia to 34 flights per week to respond to the traveling demands of the peak season.

Flights of HCM City- Melbourne and HCM City- Sydney routes will be increased to seven per each.

The HCM City-Sydney route will fly daily from December 5, 2023. Meanwhile, from December 1, 2023, non-stop flights from HCM City to Melbourne will fly daily.

Vietjet will also increase its flights between HCM City and Brisbane to three return flights per week. From December 6, 2023, flights from HCM City to Brisbane will depart on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays.

The airline added that a party of zero đồng tickets applying for all flights to Australia are available every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from now until December 31, 2023, when passengers book tickets at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app. — VNS