Duke Windsor: “Nada es Imposible” Solo Exhibition
Mt Helix artist Duke Windsor will exhibit his first international solo exhibition in Tijuana, Mexico.
Art, like music, can unite countries with a common language of hope and peace. ”TIJUANA, BAJA, MEXICO, July 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mt Helix artist Duke Windsor will exhibit his first international solo exhibition from June 30, 2023, through September 30, 2023.
— Duke Windsor
Contemporary Culinary
The series was inspired by the Dutch masters' still life and Russian Orthodox Religious Icons whose paintings he used to walk by while working at the Timken. Windsor uses acrylics and the classic technique of gold leaf gilding to create still life that is as accomplished as they are enticing.
Today, in the 21st Century, ordinary objects from the kitchen, like condiment bottles in the sunlight, or even very stylized paintings of desserts, as in the works by Wayne Thiebaud, suggest a new approach to depicting our culinary tastes. As the tradition of art flourishes and technology advances, the artist will continue to explore this desire to record our culinary tastes from the artist’s palette to our palate.
An American Food Icon
The hamburger is a simple meal whose exact origin is unknown. In the early 1900s, a cook from a small town in Texas placed a Hamburg steak between two slices of bread, thus creating an instant meal to be carried out by a guest who was in a hurry and could not sit to eat. Although I continue developing gilding techniques, I often refer to these works for inspiration. To complete this icon of American taste, I felt gold leaf was an appropriate tribute to the delicious hamburger.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
