Dejha B Coloring ®️ To Be Featured In Buy From A Black Woman’s Inspire Tour Presented By H&M
Dejha B Coloring® joins Buy From A Black Woman's Inspire Tour, presented by H&M, empowering creativity and celebrating Black women entrepreneurs.BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dejha B Coloring ®️ is excited to announce our participation in the highly anticipated Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour Presented By H&M. The national tour showcases verified Black Women-Owned Brands through community enrichment events and pop-up shopping events in H&M stores.
Dejha B Coloring ®️ will be featured at the Houston, Texas stop at H&M located on 5135 W Alabama St #5221, Houston, TX 77056, USA on Saturday July 15, 2023 at 11am-7pm CDT
"We’re honored to be selected as a featured business in the Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour presented by H&M's," said Dejha B, the founder of Dejha B Coloring ®️. "This is an incredible opportunity to showcase our coloring books that beautifully depict Black women and children in a positive light, celebrating their resilience, beauty, and diverse experiences. I’m also excited to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs who also value community."
This opportunity highlights Buy From A Black Woman's commitment to empowering Black Women Business Owners and fostering inclusive economic growth.
"We’ve seen the positive transformation that comes with supporting Black Women-Owned Businesses, especially when they have stories that inspire others to dream big,” says Nikki Porcher, Founder of Buy From A Black Woman.
"All of the Black Women coming on tour with us this year deserve to be recognized for their vision. And they deserve our support, so come out and buy from these Black Women,” adds Porcher.
Buy From A Black Woman is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Black Women-Owned Businesses. The Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour Presented By H&M will include a series of events, discussions that promote knowledge sharing and pop-up shopping events to put Black Women-Owned Brands directly in front of consumers.
Dejha B Coloring ®️ will showcase our coloring books that are thoughtfully designed to provide individuals of all ages with a therapeutic and enjoyable outlet for relaxation and personal growth.
What sets us apart is our unwavering commitment to empowering representation. Our coloring books beautifully depict Black women and children in a positive light, showcasing their diverse beauty, strength, and resilience. We strive to create images that inspire confidence, celebrate culture, and foster a sense of belonging and pride.
For more information, visit BuyFromABlackWoman.org/event-details Buy From A Black Woman x H&M | #BuyfromaBlackWoman
Khadejha Brunner
Dejha B Coloring LLC
info@dejhabcoloring.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram