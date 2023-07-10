Globally Expanding Armed Forces Brewing Company To Establish Headquarters, Brewing Facility and Taproom in Norfolk, VA
Ongoing Public Stock Offering Has Almost 8000 Investors and Growing - OwnArmedForcesBrewingCo.com
Combining our headquarters, primary brewing facility and flagship taproom location in such an iconic military community as Hampton Roads is an exciting step in our company’s evolution.”NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To the anticipated cheers of local Military, First Responders and American Patriots, Armed Forces Brewing Company is pleased to announce the establishment of its corporate headquarters, brewing facility, and taproom in the former O’Connor Brewing Company location in Norfolk, Virginia.
Armed Forces Brewing Company is led by a seasoned team from the restaurant and hospitality industry, an award-winning brewmaster, and Military Veterans, including renowned former SEAL Team SIX member Rob O’Neill, who fired the shots that took out our country’s number one enemy in 2011. “We make an excellent, highly drinkable beer that pays homage to the Military, First Responders and those who love our country,” said Director & Shareholder Rob O’Neill. “Crack open a PREAMBLE, CAT SHOT, SPECIAL HOPS or GRUNT —and there’s no doubt you’ll find your new favorite.”
“We are proud to welcome Armed Forces Brewing Company’s headquarters and first brewing facility to the Commonwealth,” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Armed Forces recognizes that Virginia’s strategic location, business-friendly climate, and strong military and veteran presence in Hampton Roads will lead to success at its new home in the City of Norfolk, and we look forward to a successful partnership.”
“Combining our headquarters, primary brewing facility and flagship taproom location in such an iconic military community as Hampton Roads is an exciting step in our company’s evolution.” said Alan Beal, CEO of Armed Forces Brewing Company. “With a facility which will allow us to expand up to 30,000 barrels of production capacity, we are primely positioned to service the entire eastern seaboard with an output of 500,000 to 700,000 cases per year. Add to that a great 650-person taphouse and a covered beer garden, and I think we’ve found the perfect home. We look forward to playing a vital role in this patriotic community.”
Beal sent out a video to the company’s almost 8,000 investors from their ongoing public stock offering telling them of the exciting development. Video found at OwnArmedForcesBrewingCo.com/newbrewery.
“With our distribution on track to explode exponentially, this move is coming at just the right time.” said Beal. “We needed a centralized base location from which to grow. Norfolk checked off every item on our wish list.”
Best known for its great beers as well as outrageous and patriotic videos to promote its public stock offering, which has attracted almost 8000 investors from all 50 states (OwnArmedForcesBrewingCo.com), the company has plans to expand globally over time. Already on the shelves in 8 states and available in 36 states via online ordering, plans for broadened distribution into regional and national retail chains are underway for 2023 via agreements secured with Military Exchange stores, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Publix, H E B stores in Texas, Winn-Dixie, and others. To find a participating retailer near you, check the beer locator at: ArmedForcesBrewingCo.com/beer-locator
Armed Forces Brewing Company’s expansion into Norfolk will create 47 new jobs. Company-wide, the organization plans to employ at least 70% of its workforce from America’s talented pool of Military Veterans. After a renovation period, Armed Forces Brewing Company will open its taproom to the public in the former O’Connor Brewing Company location in Ghent. Stay tuned for the grand opening details at ArmedForcesBrewingCo.com
AFBC gives back by partnering with non-profits such as Navy Seal Foundation, Uncommon Grit Foundation, John Daly – Major Ed Heart of a Lion Foundation, and Special Operators Transition Foundation to raise money for veterans and their families.
To find out how to own a piece of AFBC with an investment as low as $200, visit OwnArmedForcesBrewingCo.com.
ABOUT ARMED FORCES BREWING COMPANY
Armed Forces Brewing Company, a military tribute brewing company, pays homage to the Military, First Responders, Veterans, American Patriots, and their families. Founded in 2019 and built by a team that includes an award-winning brewmaster, experienced leaders from the restaurant and hospitality industry and military veterans, Armed Forces Brewing Company continues to expand its operations and distribution nationwide. Investors in Armed Forces Brewing Company are from all 50 states and currently number close to 8000 —and the number is rapidly increasing. Ownership shares available for as little $10 each with a minimum investment of only $200. For more information on Armed Forces Brewing Company, visit OwnArmedForcesBrewingco.com.
