Updated with Arrest Information* Arrest Made and Suspect and Vehicle Still Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offenses in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offenses that occurred on Monday, July 3, 2023, in the First District.

Assault With Intent to Commit Robbery: At approximately 10:28 am, the suspect approached the victim, who was walking their dog, at Maine Avenue and 7 th Street, Southwest. The suspect attempted to take the dog and assaulted the victim. After the failed attempt, the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 23-107-042

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 10:30 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was walking their dogs, in the Unit block of V Street, Southwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun, assaulted the victim, and took the victim’s dogs. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 23-107-016

On Thursday, July 6, 2023, during the course of the ongoing investigation, members of the Violent Crimes Suppression Division recovered Uno and Cartier. Both dogs were in good health and were reunited with their family. This case remains under investigation.

As a result of the investigation, 51-year-old Enrico Brown of Rockville, MD was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

This case remains under investigation. The suspect and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.