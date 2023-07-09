20 Entrepreneurs, 6 Nations, Diverse Industries: The Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant Winners to be Announced
20 Finalists from 6 countries: Winners of the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant 2023 are announced on 12 July 2023.
The winners of the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant exemplify the spirit of entrepreneurship and the power of innovative ideas to create positive change. They exhibit exceptional dedication.”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Winners of the impactful and prestigious Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant are set to be announced. After a tough final round of presentations with 20 Finalists from 6 countries, the winners are set to be announced on 12 July 2023. The First Lady of The Republic of Botswana is expected to congratulate the 2023 winners, which is pertinent as Botswana as a nation is a testament to the fact that diamonds do good. An entrepreneur from Botswana also claimed the grand prize in 2022. This year, after dynamic and creative presentations by 20 entrepreneurs in front of a live audience, the question on everyone's mind is: who will win?
The Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant is known for supporting outstanding entrepreneurs. The grant provides financial support ranging from $5,000 up to $20,000, enabling the winners to scale their businesses and amplify their positive impact on society. As part of the design and the impact of the Grant, the Finalists go through a development process that includes completing the UPG Biashara Learning Journey through which they acquire new skills and sharpen existing ones. After the Grant, they also benefit from the UPG Biashara Action Journey that includes, ongoing exposure, skills acquisition, mentorship and more.
This year the Finalists come from 6 countries: Botswana, India, Namibia, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Tanzania. Which countries will be represented among the winners? And which country will win the grand prize? In 2022 the honour of the grand prize went to Botswana with UPG Biashara Entrepreneur Mirriam Margret Mothibe of I99 Farms securing USD 20,000.
In 2023 each of the 20 Finalists has demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination to reach the final stage of the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. Their businesses represent diverse industries including: agriculture, education, electronics, energy, environment / nature, events, health and health care, jewelry, manufacturing, marketing, real estate and more. And their creative approaches to business solutions as well as their dedication has propelled them forward as outstanding contenders for the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant 2023.
Here are the Finalists representing 6 countries, they are also visible on this brief video: https://youtu.be/91EiXkKgVnw
Botswana: Balekane Ngakane, Richard Seletlo, Tshepo Tselayakgosi.
India: Ajay Sawant, Pavan Vyas, Pooja Singh
Namibia: Ayesha Tjiueza, Firmino Eddy Ngonga, Loide Dawid
Sierra Leone: Andrew Sahr Norma, Desta Ali, Isata Jalloh, Mohamed Kawa
South Africa: Emelda Phomolo Matabane, Nonhlanhla Cynthia Mhlongo, Xabrina-Michel'li Thompson
Tanzania: Abdalah Nyambi, David Rwegoshora, Elias Elisante, Elizabeth Mwakatimbo
"The winners of the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant exemplify the spirit of entrepreneurship and the power of innovative ideas to create positive change. They have demonstrated exceptional dedication, creativity, and a deep commitment to entrepreneurship," said Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good.
What has happened so far? The 20 finalists advanced to the ultimate stage of the process: a "Shark Tank" format. This entailed presenting to an experienced panel, in front of a live audience. During these sessions, the UPG Biashara entrepreneurs showcased their ideas, businesses, and distinct value propositions. Now the next step is the announcement of the winners and with 10 winners expected, the Finalists have a chance of winning that is about 50%.
When is the announcement? The announcement of the winners takes place on 12 July 2023 from 3:30pm to 5pm CEST (9:30am to 11am EST). And it is possible for those passionate about entrepreneurship to witness the announcement of the winners of the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant 2023. While places last, those interested can RSVP here: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara-events-RSVP. The event brings together people passionate about entrepreneurship including industry leaders, investors, and supporters who are eager to witness the next generation of entrepreneurial success stories.
And so who will win? “The Finalists for the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant are outstanding and each of them is a winner! Once the announcement is made, we will be happy and sad at the same time. And we will remain united in the understanding that when any of them wins, then we are all winning. I invite you to keep an eye on all of these entrepreneurs,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President, United People Global.
About Diamonds Do Good®: A not-for-profit organization inspired in 2006 by Nelson Mandela to tell the world about the positive impact of diamonds in Southern Africa. Its focus today is to create meaningful change in natural diamond communities across the world and to tell these meaningful stories. https://www.diamondsdogood.com.
About UPG Biashara: UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. This includes growing and strengthening existing enterprises. UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to participate in making the world a better place.
Celebrating 20 Finalists of the #DiamondsDoGoodGrant 2023 - #UPGBiashara