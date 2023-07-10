[Latest] Global Moringa Products Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 10.4 Billion By 2032, At 8% CAGR
The Global Moringa Products Market was estimated at USD 5.6 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 10.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8% between 2023 and 2032.
— Custom Market Insights
Global Moringa Products Market: Overview
Moringa, also known as drumstick tree or horseradish tree, is a plant from the Moringa family. It is widely used and utilized for centuries, owing to its health benefits and medicinal properties, Moringa possesses anti-depressant, anti-inflammatory, antifungal, and antiviral properties. Additionally, this also consists of minerals, vitamins, and proteins. Owing to its nutritional properties, moringa is well-known among its consumers as a healthy food. The mentioned properties of moringa are influencing the demand for moringa-based products globally.
Global Moringa Products Market: Growth Drivers
The demand for moringa products in the cosmetic industry is witnessing growth, which is offering ample growth opportunities to the market players. The cosmetics and personal care applications of moringa products are further anticipated to rise attributed to the rising preference for plant-based products. The moisturizing properties of moringa-based products along with their capability of boosting collagen are influencing the demand for moringa products.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Moringa Products Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Moringa Products Market size was valued at around USD 5.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 10.4 Billion by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Surging demand for moringa worldwide is now overtaking its supply which may result in a restraining factor to the moringa products market. The supply-demand gap is the major restraining factor, which may hamper the growth of the moringa products market.
D) Based on product segmentation, the leaves and leaf powder segment was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.
E) Based on distribution channel segmentation, the offline segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
F) On the basis of geography, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Regional Landscape
The Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the moringa product market in 2021. High consumption of moringa and its abundant availability is boosting the moringa products market in the region. However, the North American region is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
The high disposable income and rising awareness regarding health benefits are influencing the market growth. ConnOils LLC is one of the major supplement manufacturers and suppliers of Moringa oil in the North American region. Other key players include Moringa Malawi, among others. Europe is also experiencing market growth, with Germany, the UK, Italy, and the Netherlands, being the major revenue contributors to the moringa products market in Europe.
Key Players
Ancient GreenFields
Moringa Agro
Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt.Ltd
Green Virgin Products
Sattva Veda
Moringa Oleifera GmbH
Organic Veda
Green Era Food & Nutraceutics
Santan International
Earth Expo Company
KuliKuli Inc.
Others
The Global Moringa Products Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Leaves and Leaf Powder
Seeds
Oil
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
By Application
Food and Beverages
Personal Care
Pharmaceuticals
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
