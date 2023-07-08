Submit Release
Defy Expectations with LTC(R) Alexander R. Tambascia's Groundbreaking New Book, "ODAT: Orbital Drop Armor Team"

ODAT Book1 Cover

New Defying Miiitary SciFi book that is written to help vets with understanding and coping with their PTSD. Using the author's personal military experiences

NEW BOSTON, NH, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Set aside preconceived notions about wartime stories; LTC Alexander R. Tambascia's trailblazing book, "ODAT: Orbital Drop Armor Team," promises a veteran's journey that is anything but ordinary. Readers will be immersed in a captivating narrative that blends the resiliency of "Heart Break Ridge" with the relentless action of "Starship Troopers", and enriched by a "Star Trek"-like ambiance.

The book innovatively navigates Tambascia's illustrious military career but with a creatively speculative twist. Steering clear of the typical war biographies, Tambascia's chronicle delves into the realm of science fiction. His narrative fearlessly illuminates the bonds he built, the unvarnished savagery of combat, and the concealed injuries he sustained during his 28 years of service as an Armor CAV Scout for the United States Army.

Dive headfirst into this exceptional journey, rich in authentic military experience and the imaginative world of science fiction. "ODAT: Orbital Drop Armor Team" is a captivating read that leaves no stone unturned, ensuring all scars are revealed and every tale is told.

This book will be available from August 5, 2023, through all major retailers! To keep up with Tambascia's continuing story, follow him on Instagram @Geister_TheAuthor or join the Imperial Army Facebook Group for exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

ODAT: Orbital Drop Armor Team transcends the standard military memoir. It's a raw, impactful probe into the human spirit and bravery in the face of unimaginable adversity. Prepare to be captivated.

