A Captivating Tale of Family Lineage, Faith, and Personal Growth
Readers are inspired to delve into their own ancestral past, forging a connection with their cultural roots and ultimately discovering their true identity.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephanie Colligan-Ishola, a certified crisis instructor and a passionate advocate that champions humanitarian causes, writes, "My Ancestor's Path Is My Future Journey," a compelling work that delves into the remarkable history of her family lineage, chronicling their birth, struggles, and triumphs across generations.
At the heart of the narrative lies the story of Stephanie’s third great-grandmother, Adeline Matilda Brown, and her relationship with Bernard Colligan, which laid the foundation for their family lineage in Opelousas, Louisiana. "My Ancestor's Path Is My Future Journey" gracefully weaves together the lives of her ancestors, revealing the intricacies of their experiences and the profound impact they had on Stephanie’s journey towards self-discovery, renewed faith, and holistic well-being.
Born and raised in Lafayette, Louisiana, Stephanie Colligan-Ishola is a distinguished member of various esteemed organizations committed to humanitarian aid and services. Her affiliations include the American Federation of Teachers, American Psychological Association, National Organization for Human Services, National Society of Collegiate Scholars, The Society for Collegiate Leadership, and the Medical Reserve Corps. As the founder of House of Anajat, an organization dedicated to supporting women and teenagers in crisis, Stephanie exemplifies her commitment to improving the lives of others.
