PHILIPPINES, July 8 - Press Release

July 8, 2023 Pia backs the creation of more bike lanes nationwide Senator Pia S. Cayetano fully backs the creation of more bike lanes, not just in Metro Manila, but also in the provinces and other regions, in order to promote active mobility among Filipinos. The senator, an avid cyclist, made this remark in her recent visit to the City of San Fernando, Pampanga on Friday, July 7. In a media interview, Cayetano conveyed her full support for the ongoing construction of 37.5 kilometers of bike lanes in the city, a joint project of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). "I am very happy that here in Central Luzon, there are cities like San Fernando and Angeles which already have bike lanes. I'll visit the province of Tarlac next, where cycling is also being actively promoted. So I am very happy to hear the news about the construction of several kilometers of bike lanes here," the senator said. "If you're going to travel a distance of a few kilometers, why not use a bicycle, right? But of course, this isn't advisable if the ride would not be safe. And that's why it's very important for the government to support infrastructure that provides safe pathways and facilities for cyclists," she added. Cayetano is the principal sponsor of Senate Bill No. 1290, also known as the "Walkable and Bikeable Communities Act," which was approved by the Senate on third and final reading last year. "It's a bill of mine that has already passed the Senate, and I hope that in the resumption of session, the House could also act on it. The measure will institutionalize the policy that is already being implemented in many localities," Cayetano shared. She continued: "We want our communities to be both bike and walk friendly. Not everyone uses a bike; some prefer to walk. That's why I always remind mayors that basic things, like clear and covered sidewalks are a big deal. This will encourage people to walk, which is healthy and an environmentally-friendly activity." The senator also addressed a very common issue, especially in urban centers, where portions of roads would have to be shared by pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists. "It is very important to have proper signage and education for everyone concerned, including the bikers, pedestrians, and motorists. Because there are really some areas where all three would have to share the same pathways. We just need to find ways for the safety of everyone," she concluded.