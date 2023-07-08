Attract Hong Kong visitors for summer vocation — “Experience Macao Unlimited” Roadshow in Hong Kong

MACAU, July 8 - Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the “Experience Macao Unlimited” Roadshow is going on in Hong Kong for three days in a row since yesterday (7 July). Unveiled at the start of the peak summer season as one of the marketing endeavors, the Roadshow mirrors Macao’s vibrant scene of “tourism +”, drawing Hong Kong residents to Macao for summer travel and spending.

An opening ceremony yesterday kicked off the Roadshow at Olympian City in Hong Kong. MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, representatives of the six integrated resort enterprises and Hong Kong’s travel trade, travel connoisseurs and KOLs, media and Hong Kong artists Carol Cheng, Phoebus Ng, Ying Chi Yeut and Chantel Yiu, attended the opening with other guests. A large audience was attracted to the event. The atmosphere was lively.

Dedication to destination marketing in Hong Kong

Senna Fernandes expressed in her remarks that Macao remained a top choice of short-haul travel for Hong Kongers in the past. As land and sea transport services successively return between the two cities, many Hong Kong residents have come to Macao for family visit or leisure vacation in recent months. The Roadshow presents Macao’s latest travel tips and special offers for Hong Kong residents’ more wonderful trip planning and shopping of tourism products. A getaway to Macao can take place at any time.

Celebrities share trendy and fun travel in Macao

At the opening ceremony emceed by Travel influencer Jerry.C, Hong Kong celebrity Carol Cheng joined other rising artists, Chantel Yiu, Phoebus Ng and Ying Chi Yeut to introduce Macao’s new attractions, events, culinary delights and community gems. Carol Cheng and Ying Chi Yeut shared Macao’s trendy check-in spot, Arraial na Ervanários, and the popular tastes of Macao. Chantel Yiu and Phoebus Ng presented the hot, new and exciting fun experiences and popular attractions for young art enthusiasts, as well as romantic scenery for pre-wedding photography.

Colorful roadshow presents Macao’s glamour

The Roadshow features interactive games, multimedia check-in installations and parent-and-child workshops. Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK is there to greet the audience for photo moments. Different exhibit booths manifest Macao’s diverse offers of “tourism + gastronomy”, “tourism + art”, “tourism + sports”, “tourism + MICE”, “tourism + technology” and “tourism + education”, inspiring Hong Kong residents to enjoy the boundless joy of travel in Macao.

Travel packages attract visitors

The Roadshow’s Mega Sale – tourism product sale booth offers a variety of Macao travel packages for interested spectators who can buy Macao hotel packages on site with a chance to obtain a Macau Pass. The special offer attracts more tourism product shoppers.

Stage performance and prize-giving Q&A game

There are different performances on stage while the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao offer a colorful picture of summer fun and entertainment, besides interacting with the audience and giving away prizes such as hotel accommodation, dining and shopping coupons and attraction tickets. There are demonstrations of cooking Macanese dishes. Food KOLs from both cities highlight Macao’s signature delicacies. The Roadshow paints a vibrant scene of the fascinating city.

Tapping Hong Kong market again with all-rounded promotional campaign

Hong Kong is the second largest visitor market for Macao. Ignited by border reopening early this year, MGTO’s marketing campaign was unveiled in active pursuit of tapping the Hong Kong market. Tourism industry leaders, KOLs, students and teachers from Hong Kong visited Macao for a first-hand experience of Macao’s offer in tourism and other fields. Special offers on Hong Kong-Macao transportation were rolled out at two stages. The Office also led a delegation of Macao’s travel trade to participate in the 37th International Travel Expo Hong Kong, while branding the destination through the release of brand-new promotional videos online and advertisements offline. In tandem with the “Experience Macao Unlimited” Roadshow in Hong Kong, MGTO is carrying out an all-rounded spectrum of online-offline promotional initiatives to attract Hong Kong travelers to Macao for overnight stay and spending, steering the tourism industry towards revival.