Branding through the culinary experience, the unmatched power of experiential food design
Robotic mixologist or amuse-bouche designed around your DNA. Today`s world of experiential marketing opens its door to a completely new branding experience.
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2023, it’s harder than ever to get consumers’ attention. For that reason alone, it’s easy to see why brands are falling in love with experiential and future - forward marketing. Immersive, live, and memorable, experiential campaigns help deliver your message without distractions all while using the newest technology.
When working on a marketing event, food plays a role of not only a delicious treat, but equally it becomes a branding item. "In recent years I executed marketing events for brands like: Givaudan or Lululemon where by being inspired with their logo, color, or a specific theme – we created one of a kind culinary marketing experience. My passion for extraordinary branding, media production and creative event design inspires my work daily. Deep understanding of today`s industry trends is propelled by my natural curiosity and extensive professional journey. In today`s world of experiential marketing customers expect to be engaged & wowed on so many levels, and I am all about outside the box experiences that are powerful, engaging and impactful", says Peter, Creative Mind at CT EXPERIENTIAL STUDIO
Culinary marketing is a critical part of event`s experience, or even the highlight. Now attendees need more than just a predictable meal to keep them in their seat. The food must look and taste amazing, but most importantly be a part of your story. The menu should act not only as a part of decor, entertainment and the overall experience, but a crucial branding tool.
An ongoing curiosity and pure passion for this industry - makes us dive deep into the world of the newest technology that not only adds the wow effect, but also can serve as a secret marketing weapon. After-all it is all about the balance and creating innovative, multi-sensory journeys that are driven by technology, yet empowered by the human imagination.
Peter Wojtkunski is an accomplished Event Producer, Marketing Designer and Creative Mind behind GLOKTCHN & CT EXPERIENTIAL STUDIO
