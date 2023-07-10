Branding through the culinary experience, the unmatched power of experiential food design

Culinary arts merged with today`s technology for a unique branding

Robotic mixologist or amuse-bouche designed around your DNA. Today`s world of experiential marketing opens its door to a completely new branding experience.

Thanks to its versatility, food is an ideal medium for solidifying your brand in someone’s memory. By triggering the sense of smell, taste and sight it becomes a multi-sensory experience on its own.” — Peter Wojtkunski

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2023, it’s harder than ever to get consumers’ attention. For that reason alone, it’s easy to see why brands are falling in love with experiential and future - forward marketing. Immersive, live, and memorable, experiential campaigns help deliver your message without distractions all while using the newest technology.

When working on a marketing event, food plays a role of not only a delicious treat, but equally it becomes a branding item. "In recent years I executed marketing events for brands like: Givaudan or Lululemon where by being inspired with their logo, color, or a specific theme – we created one of a kind culinary marketing experience. My passion for extraordinary branding, media production and creative event design inspires my work daily. Deep understanding of today`s industry trends is propelled by my natural curiosity and extensive professional journey. In today`s world of experiential marketing customers expect to be engaged & wowed on so many levels, and I am all about outside the box experiences that are powerful, engaging and impactful", says Peter, Creative Mind at CT EXPERIENTIAL STUDIO

Culinary marketing is a critical part of event`s experience, or even the highlight. Now attendees need more than just a predictable meal to keep them in their seat. The food must look and taste amazing, but most importantly be a part of your story. The menu should act not only as a part of decor, entertainment and the overall experience, but a crucial branding tool.

An ongoing curiosity and pure passion for this industry - makes us dive deep into the world of the newest technology that not only adds the wow effect, but also can serve as a secret marketing weapon. After-all it is all about the balance and creating innovative, multi-sensory journeys that are driven by technology, yet empowered by the human imagination.



Peter Wojtkunski is an accomplished Event Producer, Marketing Designer and Creative Mind behind GLOKTCHN & CT EXPERIENTIAL STUDIO