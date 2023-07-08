Prime Minister Sogavare leaves for China official visit.

Prime Minister, Hon. Manasseh Sogavare leaves the country today on an official visit to the People’s Republic of China.

The official visit is from July 9th to 15th July.

The trip is funded by the Government of China and is at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang.

During the visit, leaders of the two countries will further strengthen current bilateral ties and share their views as well as further cementing understanding on issues of common concern.

Apart from high level engagements with the Government of China, Prime Minister Sogavare and his delegation will also meet a number of Chinese enterprises in Beijing and visit the provinces of Jiangsu and Guangdong.

One of the main business of the visit is to open the Solomon Islands Embassy in Beijing.

The government hopes, with the opening of its Beijing embassy, the Solomon Islands- China cooperation will further deepen and cordial.

Since its inception, the relationship continues to thrive and expand, a testament of a serious connection.

Prime Minister Sogavare and his delegation will return home on July 17th.

