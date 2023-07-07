Submit Release
Governor Pillen Leads Delegation on First Trade Mission to Vietnam

 

LINCOLN, NE -- Governor Jim Pillen will lead a delegation to Vietnam aimed at growing trade opportunities that will benefit Nebraska. The group has multiple stops scheduled throughout the country during the week-long visit, starting Sunday, July 9. Other members of the team include Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton, Chancellor Joanne Li of the University of Nebraska – Omaha and ag-related business, academic and government representatives. 

“Vietnam is an important and growing export market for Nebraska processed feed like corn gluten, soybean meal and distillers grains,” said Gov. Pillen. “We are positioned well to meet growing demands for ag products and identify other, yet untapped, opportunities to partner with Vietnam going forward.”

Events during the trade mission include visiting a large grocery/distribution center, product demonstrations, meetings with Vietnamese trade officials and a stop at the Vietnam University of Agriculture.

“Nebraska has had many positive visits and exchanges with Vietnam over the years. This visit is another step in strengthening that bond,” said Gov. Pillen.

Earlier this year, a delegation consisting of Nebraska business leaders and representatives from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) went to Vietnam to discuss both business and educational opportunities. According to the most recent data (2021), total export value to Vietnam from Nebraska exceeds $946 million dollars.  With a growing population of 104 million, the country buys a significant quantity of  dairy products, eggs, dry edible beans, as well as beef from Nebraska.

“I’m excited to have Vietnam as my first trade mission,” said Gov. Pillen. “Southeast Asia is an important market for Nebraska, and we are primed and ready to meet demands for ag goods.”

