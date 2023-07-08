NEBRASKA, July 8 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Two Nominees Forwarded for County Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District (consisting of Hall and Buffalo counties) provided the following two names for Governor Jim Pillen’s consideration: Matthew Boyle of Grand Island and Bryan McQuay of Alma.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Grand Island, Hall County, Nebraska. The vacancy was created by amendments to Neb. Rev. Stat. §24-503 (Laws 2023, LB799) establishing a fifth county court judge, which office will become effective September 1, 2023.