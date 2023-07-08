FEMA to Host #SummerReady Webinar for Stakeholders Next Week on Extreme Heat Preparedness, Mitigation Projects

WASHINGTON -- In support of FEMA's first ever #SummerReady campaign, the agency will host two webinars this summer for state, local, tribal and territorial officials to help stakeholders promote preparedness and resilience against extreme heat events.

The webinars will highlight the collective efforts across several federal agencies to address this issue and identify specific types of hazard mitigation projects that can effectively combat extreme heat.

"Our priority remains to engage our local, state, tribal and territorial partners on the mitigation tools and resources available that address the deadliest climate threat we know – extreme heat," said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. "I strongly encourage our emergency management partners to attend this webinar which will empower them to better help their communities both prepare for extreme heat and build resilience."

During the webinars, panelists will discuss funding opportunities, such as FEMA's Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant program, to make communities more resilient to extreme heat. Representatives from other federal agencies will discuss climate conditions and explanation of extreme heat, impacts of extreme heat on people and infrastructure, examples of successful extreme heat projects and other funding opportunities.

Speakers will include representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and FEMA. There will also be a moderated question-and-answer session.

Climate models predict that extreme heat will become more frequent and intense in years ahead. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration stated that in 2022 the United States recorded the third hottest summer ever. This followed the 2021 season which tied records for the hottest summer in the country.

FEMA's #SummerReady campaign seeks to help mitigate this risk by reaching targeted populations and boosting awareness of the impacts of extreme heat, while highlighting straightforward steps individuals and families can take to prepare. This campaign will not only offer easy-to-understand messaging and safety tips for the public but will also provide government stakeholders, emergency managers and members of the media with FEMA resources they can use to communicate these risks to residents and mitigate the impacts of extreme heat events in their communities.

The first webinar will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 12, and the second webinar will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Register online at femahmawebinars.com.