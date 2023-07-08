Hawaii Department of Transportation celebrates Fourth of July with no traffic fatalities

Main, News Posted on Jul 7, 2023 in Harbors News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is happy to announce no traffic fatalities during the weekend leading up to the Fourth of July, and the holiday itself.

Motorists across the State of Hawai‘i have taken to heart the messages in some of the HDOT campaigns like “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Click it or Ticket It,” and “100 Safe Days of Summer.” HDOT and its partners, the four county police departments, and our other first responders wish to thank everyone for being safe on the roadway.

The last fatality in Hawai‘i was on Hawaii Island back on June 18.

“You know our goal every January 1st is zero fatalities for the year. Right now, we are at 19 days straight without one, so let’s keep it going until we string together 365 without a fatality,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen.

So far this year, the statewide fatality total is 46. Here is a breakdown by county.

C&C of Honolulu Hawai‘i County Kaua‘i County Maui County 28 10 1 7

In 2022, there were 116 fatalities on Hawai‘i roadways, 9 in July and 10 in August. Summer months often prove to be the deadliest of the year on the roads.

HDOT, our police partners, and emergency responders across the state continue to ask drivers to buckle up, obey the speed limit, and don’t drink and drive so that we can have a safe remainder of the year.

