PHILIPPINES, July 8 - Press Release

July 7, 2023 STATEMENT OF SEN. MANUEL "LITO" M. LAPID ON THE "LOVE PHILIPPINES" DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM CAMPAIGN The recent misunderstanding as to the true purpose of what was labelled as the "mood video" of the "LOVE THE PHILIPPINES" campaign, made by the DDB Philippines, should not take away from the months of hardwork by the Department of Tourism (DOT) under the able leadership of Sec. Christina Garcia Frasco and their partners in this undertaking. The video in question was there to present the idea, the spirit behind the campaign. And it did just that. There was no malice, no intent to mislead if we treat it as a video that was meant only for the DOT and the "internal stakeholders" and not yet the public. Everyone ought to have understood that the actual advertisement videos are yet to be made. Sec. Frasco did the right thing by immediately taking charge of the situation. The DDB Philippines likewise did the right thing by taking responsibility for the release of video to the public when it was meant only for the "internal stakeholders." I understand that this campaign is a long process and the launch was but a small step forward from the starting point. But everyone who saw the launch knew that the journey was going in the right direction. Sec. Frasco and the DOT are on their way. We should all give them a chance to keep going. Sec. Frasco and the DOT has my full trust and confidence and I invite my countrymen join me in expressing our support for them. If the DOT succeeds in their job, our whole county wins. Secretary Garcia Frasco is continuing with the legacy of promoting our wonderful country for tourism. Like her predecessors, she came up with a cohesive campaign to guide our DOT activities for the succeeding years. Sec. Dick Gordon had "Wow Philippines", Sec. Ramon Jimenez had "It's More Fun in the Philippines" and Sec. Frasco has "Love the Philippines." Whatever slogan is used, it is just one message. For me, we must join our hands and pursue a better tourism campaign to attract more foreign and local tourists which I dubbed as "Wow, It's more Fun! Love, the Philippines!" But levity aside, one thing is clear, everyone is of one mind in working to push for a successful tourism industry that would not only help our economy but would also uplift the lives of many of our countrymen. Let us all move on from this matter and work together in making this campaign successful for our country. Thank you very much. SEN. LITO LAPID, NANAWAGAN NA SUPORTAHAN NG MGA PINOY ANG TURISMO SA BANSA MAGANDA ang intensyon ni Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco at mga dating kalihim ng Department of Tourism na palakasin at i-promote ang mga tourist destination sa bansa. Tulad nina dating Tourism Sec. Dick Gordon sa "Wow Philippines", Sec. Ramon Jimenez at Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat sa "It's More Fun in the Philippines" at ngayon Sec. Frasco sa "Love the Philippines." Pagsama-samahin natin yan para mas lumakas ang turismo dito sa Pilipinas "Wow, It's more fun! Love, the Philippines!". Ang di pagkakaunawaan sa totoong kaukulan ng tinawag na "mood video" para sa "LOVE THE PHILIPPINES" campaign na ginawa ng DDB Group Philippines ay hindi dapat makasira sa ilang buwang magandang trabahong ginawa ng Department of Tourism (DOT) sa pangunguna ni Sec. Frasco at ng kanilang mga naging ka-partner dito. Ang naturang video ay ginawa upang ipakita ang ideya at intensyon ng kampanya at yun nga ang kaniyang ginawa. Wala po akong nakitang malisya o layuning manloko ng mga tao lalo na kung titingnan natin ito na para lamang sa mga opisyal ng DOT at iba pang "internal stakeholder" at hindi pa pampubliko. Hindi pa po nagagawa ang aktuwal na patalastas na gagamitin sa kampanya. Tama po ang ginawa ni Sec. Frasco na agad umaksyon sa nangyari at kinansela ang kontrata sa ad agency. Tama rin po ang ginawa ng DDB Group na akuin agad ang responsibilidad sa pagsasapubliko ng video na para lamang sa mga "internal stakeholder." Mahaba pa po ang magiging proseso ng kampanyang ito ng DOT at ang paglulunsad ay maliit na hakbang pa lamang mula sa simula. Subalit lahat ng nakapanood sa paglulunsad na ito ay nakita na tama ang direksyon na pinatutunguhan. Umaandar na po pasulong sina Sec. Frasco at ang DOT. Bigyan po natin silang pagkakataon at magpatuloy sa kanilang trabaho. Buo po ang tiwala at kumpiyansa ko kay Sec. Frasco at sa DOT at inaanyayahan ko po ang ating mga kababayan na magpakita rin ng suporta sa kanila. Kung magtagumpay po ang DOT sa kanilang trabaho, buong bansa po natin ang panalo. Maraming salamat po.