Master Plan for Aging Town Halls in Albany and Plattsburgh: July ... July 7, 2023 | 3:34 PM EDT Learn more about Master Plan for Aging Town Halls in Albany and Plattsburgh: July 11 and 12

NYSOFA and the New York State Department of Health are holding two upcoming Town Halls in Albany and Plattsburgh on New York's Master Plan for Aging (MPA).

Dates, locations, and registration information are below. You can also find this information on the MPA website here.

Governor Hochul signed Executive Order 23 in November 2022, calling for the development of a Master Plan for Aging with the goals of improving the lives of today’s older New Yorkers and people with disabilities and building a better system of care and more inclusive communities for tomorrow. We have built momentum since last November and are inviting the public to join this critical effort.

Capital Region

July 11, 2023

10 a.m. to noon

The College of St. Rose

St. Joseph Hall

985 Madison Ave, Albany, NY, 12203

Please register here to attend in person.

Those not attending in person may view the event by registering here.

Plattsburgh

July 12, 2023

Noon-2 p.m.

Clinton Community College

Stafford Center for Arts and Technology

Stafford Theatre

120 Clinton Point Drive, Plattsburgh, NY, 12901.

Please register here to attend in person.

Those not attending in person may view the event by registering here.