New bridges will improve resilience of Highway 3 in East Kootenays

CANADA, July 7 - Work has begun on replacing two bridges on Highway 3 in the East Kootenays to improve safety and reliability, and deal with rising traffic volumes.

One bridge is located two kilometres east of Jaffray. The other crosses Big Sand Creek, approximately 2.5 kilometres east of Jaffray.

“Highway 3 is a critically important route all the way from the Alberta border to Hope,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “These new, modern structures will support local residents, tourists and commercial users – keeping people and goods on the move.”

The bridges will replace the current structures that were built in the 1950s and are nearing the end of their service. The new bridges will be built to a modern standard designed to handle today’s higher traffic volumes. This section of the highway serves an average of 6,000 vehicles per day.

The Province has awarded a $25.1-million contract to Emil Anderson Construction for the Highway 3 Jaffray Overhead and Big Sand bridge replacements. Construction is underway and is expected to be complete in 2025.

Drivers are reminded to drive for the conditions, observe construction-zone speed limits and follow the direction of traffic-control signs and personnel.

Updates will be available online: https://drivebc.ca/

And on Twitter at @DriveBC.

Learn More:

View project site here:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/highway-3-jaffray-bigsand