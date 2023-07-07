WHAT THEY ARE SAYING: Governor Newsom’s Historic Transformation of California’s Behavioral Health Care System

Published: Jul 07, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Behavioral health and housing organizations, veterans groups, first responders, health care professionals, and local elected officials are expressing early and enthusiastic support for Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed major transformation and modernization of the state’s behavioral health services system, which would bring about housing with accountability and reform with results.

Recently, Governor Newsom and state legislative leaders Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin and Senator Sussan Talamantes Eggman unveiled the legislative package transforming the Mental Health Services Act and a $4.68 billion bond to help build 10,000 new community behavioral health beds across the state.

Here is what they are saying…

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH & HOUSING ORGANIZATIONS

NAMI California CEO Jessica Cruz: “As we approach the 20th anniversary of the MHSA, the act is in need of updating to reflect the world we live in today. We must focus on those in the highest need to ensure they have robust care when and where they need it. We applaud the Governor for continuing to move Mental Health forward as a priority, we look forward to refining the legislation together. Always remembering the intent of the original MHSA that it be led by individuals and their families.”

All Home Founder and CEO Tomiquia Moss: “Housing and health are inextricably linked, and our systems need to reflect that fact. The behavioral health reforms put forward by the Governor and legislators will help prioritize housing and health care for Californians who need them most—particularly our unsheltered neighbors. For anyone to stabilize or recover from mental illness or substance use, or the trauma of homelessness, they need supportive housing. When we meet people in distress with homes, care, dignity, and respect, everyone in our state will be safer and better off.”

“Modernizing the Mental Health Services Act is a pivotal step toward improving access to evidence-based services for people with substance use disorders, meeting the growing demand for treatment, and ensuring California is fully equipped to compassionately and comprehensively address the overdose crisis.” Phoenix Houses of California President and CEO Alice Gleghorn, PhD. : “Every day we are fighting to keep our communities alive through treatment, and this transformative change will help save lives and bring services to those who are suffering from a Substance Use Disorder.”

“In the face of multiple challenges, this groundbreaking legislative effort will strengthen our approach to addressing mental health, opioids, housing, and homelessness, leading the way for years to come.”

VETERANS GROUPS

California Association of Veterans Services Agencies’ Chuck Helget: “CAVSA thanks the Governor and Assembly Member Irwin for including veterans in this transformative legislation! California has the largest number of homeless veterans in the country with more than 11,000 veterans unhoused and many suffering from behavioral health conditions. The Veterans Housing and Homeless Prevention Program (VHHP) has been a success in reducing veteran homelessness but this program must be refunded to continue that success. This reform will ensure that we can build on the success of the VHHP and also provide the critical behavioral health services needed to support California’s veterans and their families!”

FIRST RESPONDERS & HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONALS

California Professional Firefighters President Brian K. Rice: “Every day, our firefighters and paramedics see the impact of severe mental illness and substance use disorder in our homeless population. We have to do more than just take people through a revolving door in the emergency room. By focusing on housing and treating those most in need, the governor’s Behavioral Health Modernization package can transform our approach to homelessness, mental illness and substance use disorder. I commend the Governor, Senator Eggman and Assemblymember Irwin for their leadership.”

BUSINESS & LABOR

SEIU Local 721 President David Green: “SEIU members support the Administration’s proposed expansion of critical mental health services. There is no such thing as health without mental health, and access to mental health services has been a gaping hole in our healthcare system. This proposal moves us in the right direction. The inclusion of substance abuse disorder treatment is of particular importance, and the investments in our workforce are also essential.”

LOCAL ELECTED OFFICIALS

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, Chair of Big City Mayors: “California’s mental health system is long overdue for an overhaul. I thank @CAGovernor, @SenSusanEggman and @ASM_Irwin for unveiling this proposal to create thousands of new mental health beds and enhance access to treatment.”

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer: “Housing alone will not solve our homelessness crisis, without addressing two of its major drivers – mental health and substance abuse. Governor Newsom’s proposed legislative reforms will help people who need it most by modernizing our state’s behavioral health system, adding thousands of beds to community treatment facilities, and aiding our most vulnerable populations – both here in Fresno and across the state. I applaud Governor Newsom’s courageous efforts.”

###