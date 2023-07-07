Accelare Announces Attendance at the ATSIP 2023 Traffic Records Forum
Leading tech transformation company encourages attendees to visit Booth 303 to gain new insight about CPaaS.RANDOLPH, MA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Randolph, MA: Accelare, Inc., author of the Platform-based Design Engineering (PDE) methodology, will attend the Association of Transportation Safety Information Professionals (ATSIP) 2023 Traffic Records Forum in Nashville, TN, on July 9-12th. Accelare will be available at Booth 303 to connect with other eventgoers and showcase their new traffic records system and Digital Transformation Toolset. This educational conference will be located in the Renaissance Nashville Hotel at 611 Commerce Street, Nashville, TN.
Accelare has recently deployed a fully modernized Crash Traffic Records System at the Commonwealth of Massachusetts using Accelare’s Crash Platform as a Service (CPaaS) approach, which is a derivative of PDE.
To date, most Crash systems have relied upon customized, one-off software that runs within the state’s infrastructure. Platform-as-a-Service is a new cloud computing model that provides infrastructure, configurable workﬂows, and the tools for each entity to extend and enhance their service model while promoting shared economies of scale and synergies within a single instance of the software.
More than simple remote data entry, CPaaS provides cleansing/validation, data warehousing, analytics, and crash data reporting. CPaaS configuration supports state-specific requirements as well as extended integrations with NEMSIS, FARS, SafetyNet, and other adjacent systems and derived data sources.
In addition to their CPaaS, Accelare will also be introducing their Digital Transformation Toolset. This toolset was developed with TRCC members in mind who are in the process of formulating a Traffic Records Strategic Plan. The Digital Transformation Toolset helps build a project roadmap that helps address goal development, project identification, and project prioritization through a seamless and modernized approach.
Accelare welcomes attendees to visit their ATSIP 2023 Traffic Records Forum booth to connect and learn more about their new Crash Traffic Records System, CPaaS, and Digital Transformation Toolbox. The tech transformation company also encourages those interested in the system to contact their team of experts to be further educated on the new service offerings.
About the Company:
Founded in 2000, Accelare is a Boston-based management consulting company that set out to change the world of work by leading organizations through digital business model transformation. Accelare’s Platform-based Design Engineering approach empowers organizations to run and improve their current operations while simultaneously transforming their business through the alignment of people, processes, and new, innovative technologies.
Mark Withington
Accelare
+1 781-961-1760
mark.withington@accelare.com