Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Navigator Kenneth Pin

"My hope is to assist with compassion, respect and integrity by helping guide claimants through this difficult time rebuilding their lives."

Kenneth Pin has lived in Santa Fe for 31 years, working exclusively in the arena of community development. Kenneth’s background is in infrastructure and project management, grant writing, grant administration and assisting small rural communities in accessing funding to match their capital needs to funding sources. He wants to use his skills to help people affected by the fire receive monetary compensation for the loss of their homes and property to help them rebuild.

What motivated you to apply for this position?

I want to see the small communities and the people of New Mexico rebuild their lives after the fire and now flooding. I feel I can offer my professional experience, passion, and commitment to assist in the rebuilding.

What's the most important thing you want people to know?

As a Navigator, we are here to assist our fellow New Mexico communities through a difficult time with sensitivity and empathy.

Which Claims Office core value resonateswith you the most?

Compassion, respect and integrity are the Claims Office core values that I hope to convey.