Knipp Contracting Welcomes New General Manager of Residential Division

Knipp Contracting, a leading provider of residential and commercial construction services, pleased to welcome new General Manager of its Residential Division.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Knipp Contracting, a leading provider of residential and commercial construction services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Guy Parker as the new General Manager of its Residential Division.

Parker brings a wealth of experience in the construction industry, having held several leadership roles in prominent companies such as Charter Home Alliance, Opendoor, and Mainstreet Renewal. His unique career path, transitioning from law enforcement to construction, has equipped him with a distinctive skill set that aligns with Knipp Contracting's core values.

In his previous roles, Parker demonstrated a strong commitment to quality and ethical business practices. He was instrumental in building up East Coast markets, hiring superintendents, and securing additional clients. His dedication to under-promising and over-delivering aligns with Knipp Contracting's commitment to exceeding client expectations.

As the General Manager of the Residential Division, Parker will play a pivotal role in Knipp Contracting's growth strategy. He is tasked with expanding the company's presence in new markets, including potential expansion into Puerto Rico. His focus will be on ensuring profitable growth while maintaining the high-quality standards that Knipp Contracting is known for.

Parker's appointment comes at a time when Knipp Contracting is experiencing significant growth, particularly in its commercial division. His leadership and expertise will be invaluable in driving the company's residential division forward.

About Knipp Contracting:
Knipp Contracting is a Phoenix-based construction company offering comprehensive residential and commercial construction services. With a commitment to quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction, Knipp Contracting has become a trusted name in the construction industry. The company's mission is to deliver top-quality projects on time and within budget, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience for its clients.

