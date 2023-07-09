Pamela Jane Nye Starts Search For Infinite Nurses Wall Gift Recipient as July 10 Guest on Read My Lips National Podcast
Read My Lips podcasts offer live, unscripted Q&A sessions that create fun, often surprising conversations with creative people known for making a difference.
I am honored to have the opportunity to talk about Operation Scrubs and how The Nurses Wall may become the infinite global portal for people to share their nurse-appreciative 'thank you' messages.”MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pamela Jane Nye received her Read My Lips guest host invitation as an acclaimed and creative-thinking clinical nurse specialist at UCLA Medical Center who, during her February 2019 annual performance/bonus evaluation, shocked her evaluators by using the opportunity to tend her three-decade dream career resignation.
Ninety days after leaving UCLA, Nye had created and was the CEO/Executive Director of Operation Scrubs, Inc. (OSi) -- a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization that provides tuition-free innovative, accredited continuing nurse education for licensed nurses and accredited hospitals; advanced nursing education scholarships for working nurses; and global positive nurse image advocacy for 27+ million unsung hero nurses.
On May 6, 2019, Nye's first Operation Scrubs mission "broke the nurse education venue mold" with its "nurses only" red carpet event aboard FantaSea One, a 4-deck megayacht, innovative symposium courses, A-list quality instructors, catered buffet meals, entertainment, swag gifts for all and a 2-hour sunset harbor cruise.
Nye's 2020 encore performance was creating The Nurses Wall as a 'take back weapon' to reclaim the Year of the Nurse celebration stolen by Covid-19. A sponsor's withdrawal of contractually obligated funding delayed the official take-back celebration until May 12, 2023, and was held in conjunction with International Nurses Day, highlighting the work of clinical nurse specialists and the 203rd annual birthday celebration of nurse legend Florence Nightingale.
"I'm excited to be a Read My Lips guest panelist, Nye emphasized, adding, "I'm honored to have the opportunity to talk about Operation Scrubs and how The Nurses Wall may become the infinite portal for people to share their nurse-appreciative 'thank you' messages."
Read My Lips creator and producer is Bonnie D. Graham (akaRadioRed), an expert podcaster who acknowledges, "Podcasts are all the rage. Anyone can create and host a podcast. But are your company's podcasts engaging your target audiences and advancing your business goals? If not, it may be time for a fresh approach with an experienced podcast developer and host who humanizes business subject matter."
Graham's fresh podcast approach is a "virtual roundtable of thought leadership live podcast series [VoiceAmerica.com Business] that brings savvy experts' business and technology insights to attentive global audiences. With my guidance, panelists are comfortable speaking authentically in lively, interactive conversations without scripts or slides.
"That approach began in 2011," Graham explained, "when I proposed a 'pure thought leadership' live radio concept [no selling / pay-for-play] at SAP, the global leader in enterprise solutions. I was green-lighted to produce / host Game-Changers radio featuring business leaders, industry analysts, authors, futurists, and academicians. In 2018, our 40+ series [live + on-demand] drew 1.24 million listeners – without any paid media!"
Join the Read My Lips program on July 10, 2023, at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/145735. The three guest hosts for this podcast episode include:
Pamela Jane Nye, an acclaimed nurse, owner and CEO of the nonprofit Neuroscience Nursing, Limited, Founder/Executive Director of Operation Scrubs, Inc., teaches Nurse Practitioners as an Associate Professor at the UCLA School of Nursing and collaborates with the American Nurses Association Enterprise Innovation program;
Chuck Foster is a military veteran, former cop, TV and radio station owner/broadcaster, and the founder of TFP Entertainment with 30+ years of talent representation and unique special event marketing. Chuck's post-retirement challenge: Pamela Nye's The Nurses' Wall honoring the world's 27+ million unsung hero nurses; and
Yasmin Nguyen is the author of The Game of Joy: The Secret to Creating Your Own Happiness (Even When Life is Stress), drove across America on an 18-month, 21,000-mile road trip as a Joy Ambassador and created the Joyful Living Project.
Join akaRadioRed and her Read My Lips podcast guests on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 4 PM Pacific Time/7 PM Eastern Time.
Listen live or on-demand at VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3958; watch live streaming on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReadMyLipsRadio; and on and on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bdgraham.
