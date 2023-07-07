City of South Fulton Approves Resolution to Apply for Vision Zero Network Grant Program
The Vision Zero Network Grant program, beautifully aligns with our commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive community.”SOUTH FULTON, GA, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of South Fulton announces its participation in the prestigious Vision Zero Network Grant program, marking a significant step towards enhancing the safety of its streets and roads. The resolution, passed unanimously by the City Council, demonstrates South Fulton's commitment to prioritizing the welfare and well-being of its residents and visitors.
Vision Zero, a global initiative, aims to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries while promoting safe and equitable transportation systems for all road users. By joining the Vision Zero Network Grant program, the City of South Fulton will receive critical funding and resources to implement innovative strategies, policies, and infrastructure improvements that prioritize safety.
Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Williams-Brown stated, "The Vision Zero Network Grant program, beautifully aligns with our commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive community. This initiative will undoubtedly play a vital role in enhancing our transportation infrastructure and ensuring the well-being of our residents, pedestrians, and cyclists."
The Vision Zero approach has garnered tremendous success in various cities across the nation, with numerous notable achievements. By investing in safer streets and roads, cities like New York City, San Francisco, and Portland have witnessed substantial reductions in traffic fatalities and severe injuries. These cities have also witnessed positive impacts on public health, increased mobility options, and improved overall quality of life for their residents.
The City of South Fulton is poised to leverage the collective knowledge and experiences of these successful cities, forging a path towards a safer and more vibrant community. Through the Vision Zero Network Grant program, the City will have access to best practices, technical assistance, and data-driven solutions to address traffic safety challenges effectively.
The City's participation in the Vision Zero Network Grant program represents an essential milestone in its ongoing commitment to prioritizing safety. The city is taking a proactive approach to prevent traffic fatalities and injuries, working towards a future where everyone can move safely and freely throughout the community.
