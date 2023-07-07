Submit Release
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Maine

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Maine to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe storm and flooding from April 30-May 1.

The President's action makes federal funding available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storm and flooding in Franklin, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Sagadahoc, Somerset and Waldo counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures in all areas within the state.

William F. Roy has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. 

Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments. 

