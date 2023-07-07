VSP investigates fatal car crash involving Rutland City police officer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates fatal car crash involving Rutland City police officer

RUTLAND, Vermont (Friday, July 7, 2023) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Rutland on Friday afternoon, July 7, 2023, in which an on-duty officer with the Rutland City Police Department was killed.

The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Woodstock Avenue, also known as U.S. Route 4, near Deer Street.

The Vermont State Police Field Force Division and Crash Reconstruction Team are leading the investigation, which is in its earliest stages. The name of the deceased Rutland City officer will be released as the investigation continues.

Woodstock Avenue is closed from Deer Street to Temple Street. Members of the public should expect delays in the area or take alternate routes.

No further information is available at this time. State police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -