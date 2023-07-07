Tree trimming work on Kaumualiʻi Highway in Kalāheo, beginning Monday, July 10

Main, News Posted on Jul 7, 2023 in Highways News

KALĀHEO – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying Kauaʻi motorists of upcoming closures on Kaumualiʻi Highway (Route 50) beginning the week of Monday, July 10 for tree trimming work.

This will be a single-lane closure in the westbound direction, in the vicinity of Lauoho Road and Puʻuwai Road, on Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for tree trimming maintenance. Alternating traffic will be routed through the open eastbound lane.

Work of this nature must be completed on a daytime schedule for safety of crews and motorists. Performing tree trimming work at night is dangerous due to the lighting and shadows causing poor sight conditions.

Motorists are advised to utilize alternate routes, if possible; expect delays and proceed with caution through the work area. Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of closure information.

Please note all roadwork is weather–permitting. For Kauaʻi weekly road closure information visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

To sign up for road closure alerts and other HDOT news please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

