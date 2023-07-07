Submit Release
I-80 traffic to be detoured for bridge rebuild in Laramie

Curtis St Bridge 7-7-23.JPGLARAMIE, Wyo. – Crews with Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will temporarily detour Interstate 80 traffic by the Curtis Street Bridge rebuild starting tonight, July 7th.  

The purpose of the detour is to secure the center girders for the Curtis Street Bridge rebuild and must detour the interstate traffic for the safety of the crews and the traveling public.

 Traffic will be detoured to the on and off ramps at exit 310/Curtis Street beginning at 9 p.m. this evening. Traffic will then be diverted back to I-80 at 6 a.m. 

 The operation will happen in two phases. I-80 will detour traffic again on Monday, July 10th, from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. with the same detour.

 Motorists are encouraged to obey traffic control, slow down, follow at a distance, and avoid distractions like cell phones while moving through construction zones.

 The project is expected to be completed in September 2023. All WYDOT projects are subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability. 

 

