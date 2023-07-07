Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Pamela Davis, Daniel Foganholi, and John Newman to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission.

Pamela Davis

Davis is the Chief of Police for the Punta Gorda Police Department. She was previously the Director of the Professional Development and Training Academy for the Baltimore Police Department. She is the President of the Southwest Florida Police Chiefs Association and the Vice Chair of Drug Free Charlotte County. Davis earned her master’s degree in management from Johns Hopkins University and is a graduate of both the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy and the Police Executive Research Forum.

Daniel Foganholi

Foganholi is a Broward County School Board Member for District One. He is the Director of Strategic Partnership for the Brazilian American Coalition and the Director of Legislative Affairs for New Generation Children’s Ministry. Foganholi earned certificates in marketing and business management from Florida Atlantic University.

John Newman

Newman is the Chief of Security and Emergency Management for Hillsborough County. He was previously the Assistant Chief of Police for the Tampa Police Department. Newman earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and his master’s degree in American studies from the University of South Florida and graduated from the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville.

